Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Amgen stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

