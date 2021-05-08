McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

