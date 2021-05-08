Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 781,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,154. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

