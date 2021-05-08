NS Partners Ltd Sells 6,974 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

