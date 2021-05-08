Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 654,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,817. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

