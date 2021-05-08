Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 793,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

