Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 1,022,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,872. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

