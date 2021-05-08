IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

ZTS stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

