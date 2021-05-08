Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,307. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $413.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

