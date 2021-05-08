$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.77. 542,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

