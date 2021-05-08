Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $4.85 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $229,170.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00251634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.23 or 0.01148034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 310.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00743315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,139.40 or 0.99957410 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.