MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 828 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.