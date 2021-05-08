Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,668,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

