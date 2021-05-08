Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

