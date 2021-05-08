AR Asset Management Inc. Invests $826,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

