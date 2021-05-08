Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENV stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. 730,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

