Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.09. 1,612,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,738. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

