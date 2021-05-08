Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 169,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,704. The firm has a market cap of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

