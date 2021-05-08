Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.30 million.
OTRK traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
