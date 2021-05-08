City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.280-1.310 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 282,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $491.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,133.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

