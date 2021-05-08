LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. LHC Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $201.32. 147,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.30. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

