CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 913,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,230. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

