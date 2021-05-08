Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Quotient Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.