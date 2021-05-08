CACHE Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $183,313.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $58.93 or 0.00099578 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $183,313.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.21 or 0.00792838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,672.82 or 0.09585559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044213 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 56,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.