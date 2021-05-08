$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

FAST traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

