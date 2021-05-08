Edgeless Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.21 or 0.00792838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,672.82 or 0.09585559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.