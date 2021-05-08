-$0.77 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.51). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

