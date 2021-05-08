Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $334.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $342.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $591.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.