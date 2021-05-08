Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

