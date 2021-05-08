Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,868,303. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

