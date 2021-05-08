Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

