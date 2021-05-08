Lipe & Dalton Purchases 1,014 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

