Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

