Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

