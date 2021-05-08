Atlantic Trust LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 0.9% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

