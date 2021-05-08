Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,070. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

