IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,951 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

