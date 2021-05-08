Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. 9,947,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,691. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

