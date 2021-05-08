Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

