PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,201. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

