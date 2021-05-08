Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.