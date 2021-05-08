Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Newmont stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,077,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,426. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

