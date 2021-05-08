88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.86 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $138.07 or 0.00233782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.26 or 0.00791186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00104296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,676.20 or 0.09611115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044324 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

