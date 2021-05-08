Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,299. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

