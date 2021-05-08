Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

