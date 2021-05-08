Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.53. 1,237,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

