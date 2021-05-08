Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 276,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,359. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $921.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $111,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $339,775.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $408,694 in the last 90 days.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

