Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 871,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

