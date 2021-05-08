Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

