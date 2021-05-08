SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.